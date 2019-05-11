No outages in R’varam: Official

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Amid soaring temperatures, power cuts in Rajamahendravaram during hottest hours of the day are one more reason for the citizens to worry about. Electricity department officials have not issued any official notification, but cut power supply in different parts of the city in regular intervals.
Officials of the APEPDCL said the outages were to control the overload in supply lines, due to heavy usage of electricity in the summer. However, Chinta Satyanarayana Reddy, superintending engineer of APEPDCL’s Rajamahendravaram circle, refuted claims of power outages.
