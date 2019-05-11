Over 400 sunstroke cases treated in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Poonam Malakondaiah has instructed the officials to stay alert to treat sunstroke cases as the State is reeling under heatwave.

Holding a review meeting with health officials of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts here on Friday, she said that till date over 400 sunstroke cases have been registered across the State and proper treatment given.

“From March itself, we organised special drives and created an awareness among people about dos and don’ts in summer season to protect themselves from heatwave conditions. We arranged supply of ORS packets and emergency medicines at all bus stands, railway stations, markets and other public places for the benefit of people keeping in view the severe heatwave conditions in the State. Primary Health Centres are immunising children from various diseases by giving them vaccines,” she said.

She further stated that the officials are taking all precautionary measures to control seasonal and communicable diseases. Emphasis has been laid on curbing mosquito menace, in coordination with other departments, to prevent vector-borne diseases. Steps have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to government hospitals, the Principal Secretary added.