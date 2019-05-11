Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 400 sunstroke cases treated in Andhra Pradesh

She further stated that the officials are taking all precautionary measures to control seasonal and communicable diseases.

Published: 11th May 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sun

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Poonam Malakondaiah has instructed the officials to stay alert to treat sunstroke cases as the State is reeling under heatwave.

Holding a review meeting with health officials of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts here on Friday, she said that till date over 400 sunstroke cases have been registered across the State and proper treatment given.

“From March itself, we organised special drives and created an awareness among people about dos and don’ts in summer season to protect themselves from heatwave conditions. We arranged supply of ORS packets and emergency medicines at all bus stands, railway stations, markets and other public places for the benefit of people keeping in view the severe heatwave conditions in the State. Primary Health Centres are immunising children from various diseases by giving them vaccines,” she said.

She further stated that the officials are taking all precautionary measures to control seasonal and communicable diseases. Emphasis has been laid on curbing mosquito menace, in coordination with other departments, to prevent vector-borne diseases. Steps have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to government hospitals, the Principal Secretary added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp