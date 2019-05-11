Parties gearing up for local body polls 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: All political parties are gearing up for panchayat elections. The district panchayat officer (DPO) was busy preparing voter data which was expected to be published on Friday.

The district has 1,069 panchayats and recently three panchayats –Ramannapalem, Ganganna Metta and Lachigudem were merged with the district. Cases pertaining to 42 panchayats have been pending in the court. There are 28 pending cases in Rajamahendravaram rural, eight in Kakinada and six in Peddapuram. According to 2011 Census, a total of 41.76 lakh population has been living in the panchayats of the district.

The district has two municipal corporations and seven municipalities. Some panchayats were merged with both the corporations. Meanwhile, some panchayats approached the court expressing concern over merger.