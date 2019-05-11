Ray of hope for hearing impaired kids

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:The Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) will soon be able to treat children with little or no hearing ability. A Hospital Development Society (HDS) team, which visited the hospital along with the district collector on Friday, will equip the GGH with equipment for cochlear implant surgery, which cost `28.50 lakh.

The implant, a small electronic device, may be an option when hearing aids fail to provide the clarity of sound needed to understand speech and spoken language. It will help a child with partial or complete deafness. The team also reviewed facilities at the hospital. Meanwhile, Collector Kartikeya Misra requested the HDS members to provide the hospital with three ambulances. He added the government hospital has only two drivers of the seven sanctioned posts.