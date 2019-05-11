Summer fun camp ends on grand note

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The summer fun camp concluded at Dr KLP Dew Drops Play School here on Friday. School principal Y Radhini Chowdary said that the camp was started on April 25 with an aim to provide training in sports, art, painting and cultural programmes.

The school management specially engaged trained teachers for this purpose.Dr. Durga Chaitanya urged the parents to provide nutritious food to children and encourage them to participate in sports.

Dew Drops Play School in-charge K Lakshmi Kumari and others presented the certificates to students who participated in the summer fun camp.