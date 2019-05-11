Home States Andhra Pradesh

VPT chief lauds HSL employees for bringing about turnaround

Krishna Babu said there was a vast potential for the HSL to secure high-value construction and repair orders. He hoped that the shipyard will continue to flourish in the coming years.

Published: 11th May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Visakhapatnam Container Terminal of Visakhapatnam Port Trust | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairperson MT Krishna Babu on Friday visited Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Chairperson and Managing Director Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu received Krishna Babu and briefed him about the unique capabilities, facilities and achievements of the shipyard.
VPT chief appreciated the efforts of all the employees in achieving the turnaround of the shipyard.
With the best productivity measures and improved morale, the shipyard has achieved turnaround by posting both net profit and operating profit in the past three consecutive financial years for the first time in 40 years.

On this occasion, the SAP S4/HANA ERP system was launched by Krishna Babu. The SAP system ‘GO-LIVE’ commenced by transferring 3D CAD data from design office to the plasma cutting machine in the production floor for cutting steel.

The HSL has partnered with Tech Mahindra to implement SAP S4/HANA ERP software. This would be for the first time in any Indian shipyard that PLM design software would be integrated with ERP SAP S4/HANA software.  

Krishna Babu said there was a vast potential for the HSL to secure high-value construction and repair orders. He hoped that the shipyard will continue to flourish in the coming years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Port Trust Krishna Babu LV Sarat Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp