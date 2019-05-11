VPT chief lauds HSL employees for bringing about turnaround

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairperson MT Krishna Babu on Friday visited Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Chairperson and Managing Director Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu received Krishna Babu and briefed him about the unique capabilities, facilities and achievements of the shipyard.

VPT chief appreciated the efforts of all the employees in achieving the turnaround of the shipyard.

With the best productivity measures and improved morale, the shipyard has achieved turnaround by posting both net profit and operating profit in the past three consecutive financial years for the first time in 40 years.

On this occasion, the SAP S4/HANA ERP system was launched by Krishna Babu. The SAP system ‘GO-LIVE’ commenced by transferring 3D CAD data from design office to the plasma cutting machine in the production floor for cutting steel.

The HSL has partnered with Tech Mahindra to implement SAP S4/HANA ERP software. This would be for the first time in any Indian shipyard that PLM design software would be integrated with ERP SAP S4/HANA software.

Krishna Babu said there was a vast potential for the HSL to secure high-value construction and repair orders. He hoped that the shipyard will continue to flourish in the coming years.