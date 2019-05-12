Fate of 5 flyovers hangs in balance

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Despite the NHAI granting permission for five flyovers on National Highway-16 in and around Rajamahendravaram in June last year, construction of the same are yet to begin. These projects, which aim to reduce traffic snarls on the NH, were proposed at Morampudi Junction (656 m), Lalacheruvu (9.9 km), Diwancheruvu (2.49 km), Vemagiri (1.51 km) and Jonnada (767 m). About `170 crore was initially sanctioned along with issuing of a notification.

Later, the revised cost was estimated at `651.72 crore for land acquisition and compensation to the displaced. After finalisation of designs for the projects, tenders were called and opened on October 6 and November 20 last year respectively. Locals are hoping that the works will begin soon after the poll results.