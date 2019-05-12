Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mother who lost her son in an accident gets baby boy through IVF

On Saturday, an ecstatic Jyothi and her husband Jaganadham Raju spoke to the media in London IVF, Vizag showing their newborn who was born in February.

The couple with the baby boy at London IVF in Vizag on Saturday. IVF specialist Dr Chandra Reddy (holding the baby boy) is also seen | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: This Mother’s Day is the best one for 35-year-old Dantuluri Jyothi; she delivered a baby boy through IVF after she lost her 17-year-old son in a road accident last year. Unable to bear the loss, she decided to deliver a baby boy through IVF.  

According to IVF specialist Dr K Chandra Reddy of IVF London, this is the first case in Andhra Pradesh, which has been managed successfully in spite of several setbacks and challenges faced during the pregnancy.   

After a month when Jyothi lost her 17-year-old son Sai Tej Varma, the couple decided to go with the fertility treatment. While Jyothi’s first IVF failed with age factors, without losing any hope, they went for another chance and were successful. 

“With advanced age, there were many complications in her pregnancy. At 12 weeks of gestation, Jyothi was presented with unexpected rupture of membranes and ultrasound scan confirmed a live baby with no water around the baby and was treated with injections,”  Dr Chandra Reddy told TNIE. 

The couple moved from Vizianagaram to Vizag. It was a like a miracle at around 20 weeks of gestation (5 months),water around the baby started reappearing, which gave hope to the doctors and the family. Jyothi received steroids for the baby’s lung maturation at 26 weeks of gestation. In February 2019, a baby boy was born weighing 1.15 kg.

