Police ask restaurants and malls to up security

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Security has been heightened in and around the city after terrorists targeted churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. In the wake of the attacks, Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao on Saturday convened a meeting with owners of hotels and malls to take stock of safety measures.

The SP instructed them to install surveillance cameras and hold security checks in accordance with Andhra Pradesh Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013. He urged the stakeholders to maintain vigil.

Apart from surveillance cameras, the management should also deploy baggage scanners and other security checks. “As the police cannot be present everywhere, people should be the eyes and ears of the force to help maintain law and order,” he said.

The management of private institutions should seek the help of jurisdictional police for deployment of adequate security measures, and they should inform the police about any suspicious activities. He underscored the importance of hotels and lodges to record details of guests with copies of government-approved ID cards.

Door frames and hand-held metal detectors should be put in place at strategic locations. Representatives of various institutions who attended the meeting responded positively and agreed to install or upgrade security measures.

ASPs YT Naidu, S Raghava and Lakshmi Narayana, DSP (Special Branch) Ramanjaneyulu, DSP Ramakrishna, DSP (Traffic) Supraja, DSPs Nizamuddin and Prakash and other participated in the meeting.