Road Transport Authority special drive to curb road accidents

Despite this and strict enforcement of rules, traffic violations are quite rampant in the city, if the number of cases being reported is any indication.    

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) is not only acting tough against traffic offenders by registering cases, but is also sending requests to officials concerned to cancel their driving licences. Despite this and strict enforcement of rules, traffic violations are quite rampant in the city, if the number of cases being reported is any indication.    

Around 500 such cases were registered last month alone in the city. Keeping this in view, the RTA officials have launched a special drive to cut down on incidents related to drunk driving, overspeeding, red light violation and the likes, which are punishable offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. 

Stating that crimes like overspeeding, overloading and carrying passengers in goods vehicles should be dealt with more strictly, Rajamahendravaram Road Transport Officer Siri Anand said the government was committed to reduce the number of accidents by 50 per cent.  “Every year five lakh road accidents are reported in the country, in which 1.5 lakh people lose their lives.” If a juvenile is the traffic offender, then their guardians or parents will be booked and fined, she said, adding motorists need to carry their original driving licence all the time.

