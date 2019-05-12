Andhra heading for a change after May 23: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has exuded confidence that a change will take place in the State after the election results. Pawan Kalyan, during his visit to Nandyal on Saturday, said he was not sure of what the nature of the change would be but it is certainly going to take place. On the ongoing debate on EVMs, he said his party has been asking for counting of more percentage of VVPAT slips right from the beginning and its stance remains the same now.

Refusing to speculate on the poll outcome, his party’s vote share and his own victory chances, he said on May 23, everyone will know what the outcome is. Earlier, he visited the residence of SPY Reddy, who passed away on April 30 following ill-health, recalled his association with him in the past 15 years and said he was inspired by SPY Reddy’s personality. He said though SPY Reddy, who contested Nandyal Lok Sabha elections on JSP ticket, was not alive, his ideals would be carried forward.

Consoling Reddy’s family members on the occasion, he said the late leader had carved a niche for himself in State politics, which is hard to be replicated.