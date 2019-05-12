Voter list being finalised for civic polls

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The municipal administration department is making all efforts to finalise voter list in 10 municipalities out of 12 municipalities in the district. At present, the officers finalised the voter list based on general elections. They appealed to new voters to enrol themselves on the electoral roll.

The final list of voters would be published in the second week of May. The term of urban local bodies will conclude on July 2. Hence, the authorities are trying complete the election process before the end of the term.

According to available data, 6,93,432 voters enrolled their names in 10 municipalities of Guntur district. As many as 87,062 voters enrolled at Chilakaluripet, 55,801 at Bapatla, 43,837 at Macherla, 96,768 at Narasaraopet, 54,824 at Piduguralla, 64,389 at Mangalagiri, 1,55,671 at Tenali, 36,341 at Repalle, 45,704 at Sattenapalli and 53,035 at Ponnuru.

The enrolment will continue further after verification of votes in all the municipalities. The delimitation of wards in Tadepalli and Vinukonda municipalities has already begun. Voters can exercise their franchise in 371 wards located in 10 municipalities.