Home States Andhra Pradesh

Voter list being finalised for civic polls

The municipal administration department is making all efforts to finalise voter list in 10 municipalities out of 12 municipalities in the district. 

Published: 12th May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The municipal administration department is making all efforts to finalise voter list in 10 municipalities out of 12 municipalities in the district. At present, the officers finalised the voter list based on general elections. They appealed to new voters to enrol themselves on the electoral roll.

The final list of voters would be published in the second week of May. The term of urban local bodies will conclude on July 2. Hence, the authorities are trying complete the election process before the end of the term.  

According to available data, 6,93,432 voters enrolled their names in 10 municipalities of Guntur district. As many as 87,062 voters enrolled at Chilakaluripet, 55,801 at Bapatla, 43,837 at Macherla, 96,768 at Narasaraopet, 54,824 at Piduguralla, 64,389 at Mangalagiri, 1,55,671 at Tenali, 36,341 at Repalle, 45,704 at Sattenapalli and 53,035 at Ponnuru. 

The enrolment will continue further after verification of votes in all the municipalities. The delimitation of wards in Tadepalli and Vinukonda municipalities has already begun. Voters can exercise their franchise in 371 wards located in 10 municipalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections voter list

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp