14-year-old girl sets herself ablaze in Srikakulam

A 14-year-old girl set herself ablaze on Sunday morning after she was scolded by her mother.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 14-year-old girl set herself ablaze on Sunday morning after she was scolded by her mother. She sustained critical burn injuries and was admitted to Srikakulam General Hospital.

According to Rajam Circle Inspector GV Ramana, Patnana Anitha, a resident of Kondaka Street of Rajam, is studying Class 9 in a local private school. On Sunday morning, her mother scolded her when she replied that she did not know cooking. As her mother runs a petty shop in the market, she gave `20 to her daughter to purchase curry before she left for the shop.

Instead of purchasing curry,  Anitha bought petrol from a filling station near Weight Bridge at Cheepurupalli Road. She made her way to an isolated place and set herself ablaze. Unable to bear the pain of burning, she started howling. As it was an isolated place, no passerby noticed her for sometime.

However, some people finally heard her cries and rushed to douse the flames. Immediately, they rushed her by tractor to Rajam hospital. After administering first aid,  the doctors there referred her to the Srikakulam General Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

