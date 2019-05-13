95K devotees have darshan of Lord at Tirumala; TTD manages crowd well

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made all-out efforts to tackle the pilgrim rush during summer holidays especially the second week of May, mid summer month which usually witnesses heavy turnout of pilgrims every year.

The efforts by TTD to cope up the summer rush during peak month resulted in providing hassle-free darshan to 95,016 pilgrims on Saturday.

Heavy crowds made it to Tirumala as a part of their devotional destination from Friday afternoon onwards.

Under the instructions of TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and according to the guidance of Tirumala In-charge JEO Sri B Lakshmikantham, TTD has rolled out plans to meet the summer rush. The decision of the management to contain the VIP break darshan to only Protocol VIPs enabled darshan to more number of common pilgrims.

The team effort put up by all departments of TTD including Temple, Vigilance, Anna prasadam, Health, Kalyanakatta, medical etc.have borne fruit in tackling the crowd.Even as the waiting period for devotees lines stretched up to 30 hours with serpentine lines extending up to Lepakshi circle on Saturday there was no let up in disbursements of Anna Prasadams. Over 1,000 Srivari Sevakulu disbursed upma (71000), sambar rice (45000), coffee (20500), milk to children and infants (77,600) and buttermilk (35,000) in all the Anna Prasadam serving points.

Besides the Vaikuntham and outside queue lines, food was also served at PAC 2 and food courts which recorded total servings in PAC 2-6200, outside lines, Upma -32000, Sambar bath-15000.On the other hand, nearly 72,680 pilgrims had Anna Prasadam at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) .

The Medicare was provided to 3,539 devotees suffering from some minor ailments and health issues in the dispensaries located at VQC, KKC, PAC-2, RBRH, Anna Prasadam, ATC, Galigopuram apart from Aswini Hospital on May 11.

The coordinated efforts of 1230 work force of the Health Wing in clearing the garbage in 55 trips, taking extra care of sanitation in VQC compartments achieved record feat of keeping Tirumala spic and span. The summer arrangements made by the engineering department including barricading, white coolant painting, temporary sheds in Narayanagiri Gardens and other pilgrim-friendly measures provided minimum required comfort to milling pilgrim crowds.

Srivari Sevakulu Volunteers dish out extraordinary services

In all, 3,500 Srivari Sevakulu, along with 500 Scouts and Guides, have rendered extraordinary services at various points like SD, SSD, DD entry points, outside lines and at VQC 1 - 2 at Tirumala on Saturday. About 70 well-educated and trained volunteers of the newly formed Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service (PWFS) were deployed in the VQC to supervise the amenities of pilgrims. The members of the PWFS ensured that with all facilities like supply of timely food as per the schedule, release of compartments as shown in the display boards, immediate medical facilities etc. till their turn for darshan. Apart from PWFS, 44 volunteers have been deployed for Help Desk Service while another 25 for Milk Distribution to Infants. In the Anna Prasadam wing a total of 1000, 250 in health, 427 in queue management for Vigilance, 150 in Kalyanakatta Srivari Sevakulu were deployed to ensure comforts, safety, timely food and providing hassle free darshan to devotees.