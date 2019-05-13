Man’s death at girl’s house: Family members allege foul play, stage protest

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The death of a youth under suspicious circumstances in front of the residence of a girl in Ongole sparked protests by the kin of the victim. They alleged that the youth was beaten to death by the members of the girl’s family. However, denying the allegation, the girl’s relatives said the youngster consumed pesticide in full public glare and ended his life.

The deceased, T Avinash Reddy (23) of Sarvapalem village Nellore district, reportedly met the girl a year ago at the wedding function at his relatives’ house in Ongole. Avinash started to chat with the girl on his mobile and, one day, he declared his love for the girl. Later, he allegedly pestered the girl to reciprocate his feelings. The girl lives with her parents at Gopalnagar Extension in Ongole.

Even though the girl left for Bengaluru to pursue B Sc (Agriculture), Avinash’s alleged harassment did not stop. The girl’s family members alleged that the youngster threatened the girl with dire consequences if she did not accept his love. Fearing for her life in Bengaluru, she reportedly came home and went back to continue her studies after some time. With Avinash’s alleged harassment not stopping, girl’s parents and relatives stepped in and advised the boy not to bother her.

Recently, the girl’s marriage was fixed and Avinash came to know about it. On Saturday evening, Avinash arrived at the girl’s residence and allegedly created a ruckus. “Avinash brought with him a bottle of pesticide and threatened to consume it. The girl’s father called up the neighbours who overpowered him. But by then, Avinash already swallowed some portion of the poison and was shifted to RIMS, Ongole where he died,’’ Ongole taluk circle inspector G Venkateswarlu, quoting the girl’s father and neighbours, said.

Meanwhile, Avinash’s kin reached Ongole and staged a protest in front of the girl’s house demanding action against them. They alleged that Avinash was beaten to death by the girl’s relatives.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl’s family to the police station and pacified the protesting relatives of Avinash. They, however, reached the police station where they continued their protest. Police assured them that appropriate action would be taken after conducting investigation.