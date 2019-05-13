Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man’s death at girl’s house: Family members allege foul play, stage protest

The death of a youth under suspicious circumstances in front of the residence of a girl in Ongole sparked protests by the kin of the victim.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Victim’s kin stage a protest at the girl’s house in Ongole on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The death of a youth under suspicious circumstances in front of the residence of a girl in Ongole sparked protests by the kin of the victim. They alleged that the youth was beaten to death by the members of the girl’s family. However, denying the allegation, the girl’s relatives said the youngster consumed pesticide in full public glare and ended his life.

The deceased, T Avinash Reddy (23) of Sarvapalem village Nellore district, reportedly met the girl a year ago at the wedding function at his relatives’ house in Ongole. Avinash started to chat with the girl on his mobile and, one day, he declared his love for the girl. Later, he allegedly pestered the girl to reciprocate his feelings. The girl lives with her parents at Gopalnagar Extension in Ongole.

Even though the girl left for Bengaluru to pursue B Sc (Agriculture), Avinash’s alleged harassment did not stop. The girl’s family members alleged that the youngster threatened the girl with dire consequences if she did not accept his love. Fearing for her life in Bengaluru, she reportedly came home and went back to continue her studies after some time. With Avinash’s alleged harassment not stopping, girl’s parents and relatives stepped in and advised the boy not to bother her.

Recently, the girl’s marriage was fixed and Avinash came to know about it. On Saturday evening, Avinash arrived at the girl’s residence  and allegedly created a ruckus. “Avinash brought with him a bottle of pesticide and threatened to consume it. The girl’s father called up the neighbours who overpowered him. But by then, Avinash already swallowed some portion of the poison and was shifted to RIMS, Ongole where he died,’’ Ongole taluk circle inspector G Venkateswarlu, quoting the girl’s father and neighbours, said.

Meanwhile, Avinash’s kin reached Ongole and staged a protest in front of the girl’s house demanding action against them. They alleged that Avinash was beaten to death by the girl’s relatives.
Police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl’s family to the police station and pacified the protesting relatives of Avinash. They, however, reached the police station where they continued their protest. Police assured them that appropriate action would be taken after conducting investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp