Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist threat: DGP  tells police to be on high alert along AOB  

The DGP, who visited East Godavari district on Sunday, took stock of the department’s readiness in Agency areas, which are prone to Maoist attacks.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Anticipating trouble in the Agency areas of East Godavari district bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the wake of the recent exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in which five Maoists were killed, Director General of Police RP Thakur has asked the Police department to be on high alert to tackle any vengeful attack by the ultras.

The DGP, who visited East Godavari district on Sunday, took stock of the department’s readiness in Agency areas, which are prone to Maoist attacks. District Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni explained the situation with regard to Maoist movements in the Agency areas such as Chinturu, Rampachodavaram, Donkarayi and Addathigal.

The recent exchange of fire between security forces and Maosits in Odisha was also discussed. On May 8, in an encounter at Paduva police station limits in Koraput district of Odisha, five Maoists were killed, including Duvvuri Kameswari alias Swarupa. She is a native of Inapuram village in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district. She is reportedly one of the main accused in the assassination of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Vizag Agency areas on September 23 last year.

Stating that the Maoists might create trouble taking advantage of the election time, the DGP wanted the police to keep an eye on any suspicious movements, especially of those who are known sympathisers of Maoists, family members of Swaroop and the organisations supporting Maoists.  

Thakur, who also reviewed the anti-social activities and measures taken to address them, asked the police officials to closely monitor the movements of unidentified people in the district. The SP was asked to strengthen the police stations and police outposts in Agency areas with more men and material.

Of late, East Godavari district has become a transit halt for ganja smugglers and several routes adopted by these smugglers pass through the district, particularly along the Odisha - AP border.  

Discussing the same, the DGP wanted the district police to intensify vehicle checks and initiate every measure to prevent ganja smuggling.

He wanted the district police to be alert to thwart any untoward incident on the counting day and afterwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp