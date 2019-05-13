Maoist threat: DGP  tells police to be on high alert along AOB  

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Anticipating trouble in the Agency areas of East Godavari district bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the wake of the recent exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in which five Maoists were killed, Director General of Police RP Thakur has asked the Police department to be on high alert to tackle any vengeful attack by the ultras.

The DGP, who visited East Godavari district on Sunday, took stock of the department’s readiness in Agency areas, which are prone to Maoist attacks. District Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni explained the situation with regard to Maoist movements in the Agency areas such as Chinturu, Rampachodavaram, Donkarayi and Addathigal.

The recent exchange of fire between security forces and Maosits in Odisha was also discussed. On May 8, in an encounter at Paduva police station limits in Koraput district of Odisha, five Maoists were killed, including Duvvuri Kameswari alias Swarupa. She is a native of Inapuram village in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district. She is reportedly one of the main accused in the assassination of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Vizag Agency areas on September 23 last year.

Stating that the Maoists might create trouble taking advantage of the election time, the DGP wanted the police to keep an eye on any suspicious movements, especially of those who are known sympathisers of Maoists, family members of Swaroop and the organisations supporting Maoists.

Thakur, who also reviewed the anti-social activities and measures taken to address them, asked the police officials to closely monitor the movements of unidentified people in the district. The SP was asked to strengthen the police stations and police outposts in Agency areas with more men and material.

Of late, East Godavari district has become a transit halt for ganja smugglers and several routes adopted by these smugglers pass through the district, particularly along the Odisha - AP border.

Discussing the same, the DGP wanted the district police to intensify vehicle checks and initiate every measure to prevent ganja smuggling.

He wanted the district police to be alert to thwart any untoward incident on the counting day and afterwards.