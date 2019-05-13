Home States Andhra Pradesh

No aid to fani-hit salt farmers

Naupada is the only area in North Coastal Andhra where salt is being cultivated and salt pans spread over 3,000 acres.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As salt is a Central subject, farmers cultivating salt in Naupada and neighbouring villages in Santhabommali mandal have never received any compensation from the State government for the loss incurred by them due to frequent cyclonic storms. Fani hit salt farmers of Naupada badly.

Naupada is the only area in North Coastal Andhra where salt is being cultivated and salt pans spread over 3,000 acres. More than 5,000 people are dependent on salt cultivation for their livelihood. Salt is cultivated from January to June every year. Salt pans provide work for agricultural labourers in summer in the area. But they are paid not more than  Rs 100 a day as wages on an average.

“We are continuing the cultivation of salt despite facing several problems due to lack of any alternative. Though we suffer loss due frequent cyclonic storms, neither the Centre nor the State is paying any compensation to us. We do not get any subsidies and other benefits from the State government like our fellow farmers who cultivate other crops,” said Nakka Bheema Rao, a salt farmer from Sunnapalli village in Santhabommali mandal.

“We produce about 50 bags of salt per week from an acre during the season. The total salt produce is 400 quintals per acre on an average,” said Pilaka Ravi Kumar Reddy, secretary of Salt Farmers Association.

“We suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 crore due to the recent cyclonic storm Fani. Salt pans in hundreds of acres got inundated. As a result, we will not get salt crop till the end of this month though it is a peak season. Consequently, salt farmers are likely to incur a loss of Rs 25,000 per acre,” he added.  

A 50 kg bag of salt is priced at `60 on an average. The decline in demand for raw salt  is attributed to dominance of MNCs. Despite an appeal seeking inclusion of salt in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act works, no initiative has been taken in this regard.

District Collector J Nivas said, “Salt crop loss in Srikakulam due to cyclone Fani is not enumerated as it is a Central subject. The Salt Commissioner will look into the matter and extend aid to the affected farmers.”

