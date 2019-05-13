Srikakulam Red Cross runs out of blood stock, patients hit

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Bloodstock has severely come down in the Red Cross and other blood banks in Srikakulam district. Shockingly, only one unit of blood is available at the Red Cross Blood Bank on Sunday morning, besides five unscreened blood units. The Red Cross Blood Bank board shows only one unit of O negative blood, while no single unit from A, B, AB negative, O, A, B and AB positive groups were available.

Although there are blood banks in the Srikakulam Government General Hospital, GEMS Hospital and a private blood bank, majority of people prefer to go to the Red Cross Blood Bank. Although general hospital officials obtain blood from donors by conducting camps, they are not able to meet the demand of the patients in the hospital.

Reacting to the deepening shortage of blood in the hospital, house surgeons and other medical personnel donated about 72 units of blood in the first week of this month. As the bloodstock was nil, the house surgeons responded on humanitarian grounds and donated blood, Srikakulam General Hospital resident medical officer B Appala Naidu said.

Red Cross Society chairperson P Jagan Mohan Rao said as students were the major source for blood banks, they could not get any blood in April, May and June due to summer vacation. “We issue not less than 30 units daily except during crisis time. We issue 30 per cent of units to thalassemia, HIV and other chronic patients free of cost. They also issue blood to pregnant women under the Janani Suraksha Yojana scheme at Rs 300, which will be reimbursed by the government,” Mohan Rao said.

On the blood crisis in the Red Cross Blood Bank, District Collector J Nivas exhorted officials of all departments to donate blood. Responding to the call, some officials promised to donate at least 10 units daily.

Timely act

