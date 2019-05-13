Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam Red Cross runs out of blood stock, patients hit

Red Cross Society chairperson P Jagan Mohan Rao said as students were the major source for blood banks, they could not get any blood in April, May and June due to summer vacation.

Published: 13th May 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

BLOOD DONATION

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Bloodstock has severely come down in the Red Cross and other blood banks in Srikakulam district. Shockingly, only one unit of blood is available at the Red Cross Blood Bank on Sunday morning, besides five unscreened blood units.  The Red Cross Blood Bank board shows only one unit of O negative blood, while no single unit from A, B, AB negative, O, A, B and AB positive groups were available.

Although there are blood banks in the Srikakulam Government General Hospital, GEMS Hospital and a private blood bank, majority of people prefer to go to the Red Cross Blood Bank. Although general hospital officials obtain blood from donors by conducting camps, they are not able to meet the demand of the patients in the hospital.

Reacting to the deepening shortage of blood in the hospital, house surgeons and other medical personnel donated about 72 units of blood in the first week of this month. As the bloodstock was nil, the house surgeons responded on humanitarian grounds and donated blood, Srikakulam General Hospital resident medical officer B Appala Naidu said.

Red Cross Society chairperson P Jagan Mohan Rao said as students were the major source for blood banks, they could not get any blood in April, May and June due to summer vacation. “We issue not less than 30 units daily except during crisis time. We issue 30 per cent of units to thalassemia, HIV and other chronic patients free of cost. They also issue blood to pregnant women under the Janani Suraksha Yojana scheme at Rs 300, which will be reimbursed by the government,” Mohan Rao said.

On the blood crisis in the Red Cross Blood Bank, District Collector J Nivas exhorted officials of all departments to donate blood. Responding to the call, some officials promised to donate at least 10 units daily.

Timely act

Even patients from the S’kulam GGH depend on the Red Cross Blood Bank for blood. Reacting to the deepening shortage of blood in the hospital, house surgeons and other medical personnel donated about 72 units of blood in the first week of this month

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blood stock Red Cross

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp