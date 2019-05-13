Speed up probe into MCC violation cases, curb cricket betting, says SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhar Babu has directed police to speed up investigation in the charge-sheets filed with regard to violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by activists of various political parties during general elections.

He conducted a review meeting with police officials at the district police office here on Sunday and asked the police to take stern action against cricket bookies and punters to curb online cricket betting in Guntur Rural.

According to available data, police filed 249 MCC cases, 148 excise cases and 165 political violence cases against activists of various political parties in Gurazala, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet, Macherla, Pedanandipadu and Vemuru in Guntur rural limits on April 11. The SP further said that police should intensify raids on cricket betting centres and take steps to curb illegal transportation of gutka and other unlawful activities in Guntur rural. He asked the public to inform police about cricket betting and sale of banned tobacco products.

ASP S Varadaraju, Bapatla DSP B Srinivasa Rao, Tenali DSP M Snehita, Sattenapalli DSP V Kaleshvali Rao, Narasaraopet DSP Rama Varma, Gurazala DSP K Srihari, Thullur DSP Kesappa and other officials were present.