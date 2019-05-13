Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two die, two injured in private bus-car collision

Two persons died and two others suffered injuries in bus-car collision at Andugula Kothapalem in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons died and two others suffered injuries in bus-car collision at Andugula Kothapalem in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Kapparapu Srinu (36) and Rambabu. According to police, Srinu died on the spot and Rambabu breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accident occurred when Sri Vijaya Durga Travels bus collided head-on with the car being driven by Srinu. Srinu along with his three other friends was going to Gorantla from Srisailam in a car. His friends D Narasimha Rao and M Srinivasa Rao suffered injuries in the collision. The injured were administered first-aid at Vinukonda area hospital and were later shifted to Guntur GGH for better treatment.Vinukonda CI M Subba Rao registered a case and took up investigation.

