2 killed after RTC bus hits motorcycle

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Paruchuru market yard in Prakasam district on the early hours of Monday.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two persons were killed in a road accident near Paruchuru market yard in Prakasam district on the early hours of Monday.The two-wheeler on which the duo were commuting was hit by a Region Transport Corporation (RTC) bus coming from the opposite direction, police said.The deceased have been identified as Gunji Srinu (19) and T Narasimharao (28), who worked as masons and hailed from Vankayalapadu village of Inkollu mandal. They started for Vankayalapadu from Hyderabad on Sunday evening and met with the accident near Parchuru. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

