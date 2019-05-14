Burglars steal gold worth Rs 4Lakhs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Burglars stole gold worth Rs 4 lakh and cash, including some in foreign currency, after breaking into the house of one Sikhakolli Gandhi in Kothapeta of Vinukonda on Monday. Not only this, they also stole a motorcycle belonging to councillor Pulipati Rama Rao to flee the scene.

Gandhi, an LIC employee, told the police that he had gone to Vijayawada with his family on Sunday. After coming back home, he found that his main doors were ajar, and jewelleries and cash missing. After inspecting the crime scene with clues team, Sub Inspector S Hasan suspected involvement of three persons in the crime and said Rs 4 lakh worth gold, 5 kg silver, Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs 50,000 in foreign currency were among the stolen booty.