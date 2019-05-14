Lightning kills 5 in Nellore, Kurnool dists

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Lighting claimed lives of five persons, including a woman and her son, at Kaligiri and Kondapuram mandals in Nellore district and Obulampalle village in Allagadda mandal of Kurnool district on Monday evening.

According to sources, lightning struck Lalitha (32) and her two sons Madhava (11) and Leela Krishna when they took the cattle to fields for grazing at Nagasamudram village in Kaligiri mandal of Nellore district. While Lalitha and Madhava died on the spot, her younger son Krishna suffered severe injuries. In another incident, farmer Praveen Kumar Reddy (27), who had gone to the fields to get fodder for his cattle died in lightning strike at Renumala in Kondapuram mandal.

In Kurnool district, two persons died in lighting strike at Obulampalle village in Allagadda mandal. The youth, both daily wage labourers, K Ramaiah Naidu (24) and P Hussain Basha (23) had taken shelter under a tree to protect themselves from the rain.

According to sources, both were playing cards when it started raining. Suddenly, lightning struck them, killing them on the spot.