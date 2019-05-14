Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lightning kills 5 in Nellore, Kurnool dists

In Kurnool district, two persons died in lighting strike at Obulampalle village in Allagadda mandal.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Lighting claimed lives of five persons, including a woman and her son, at Kaligiri and Kondapuram mandals in Nellore district and Obulampalle village in Allagadda mandal of Kurnool district on Monday evening.

According to sources, lightning struck Lalitha (32) and her two sons Madhava (11) and Leela Krishna when they took the cattle to fields for grazing at Nagasamudram village in Kaligiri mandal of Nellore district. While Lalitha and Madhava died on the spot, her younger son Krishna suffered severe injuries. In another incident, farmer Praveen Kumar Reddy (27), who had gone to the fields to get fodder for his cattle died in lightning strike at Renumala in Kondapuram mandal.

In Kurnool district, two persons died in lighting strike at Obulampalle village in Allagadda mandal. The youth, both daily wage labourers, K Ramaiah Naidu (24) and P Hussain Basha (23) had taken shelter under a tree to protect themselves from the rain.

According to sources, both were playing cards when it started raining. Suddenly, lightning struck them, killing them on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)
Sonia Gandhi elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
Gallery
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
Indian cricketers sweat it out ahead of World Cup opener against South Africa
Music composer Ilayaraaja during a recording session. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Ilayaraaja: Here are some rare photos of the music maestro
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp