Rinkesh Roy is in-charge chief of VPT

Paradip Port Trust Chairperson Rinkesh Roy on Monday took charge as Visakhapatnam Port Trust In-charge Chairperson.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Paradip Port Trust Chairperson Rinkesh Roy on Monday took charge as Visakhapatnam Port Trust In-charge Chairperson. Rinkesh Roy has done his masters in public management from Harvard University and National University of Singapore.

He joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1992 on South Eastern Railway. Rinkesh Roy has developed an expertise in logistics, operations and strategic planning. He has worked in various capacities and has a rich experience in the interface and working of iron-ore mines, steel plants, collieries, power plants and port operations.

He is also associated with the formulation of the 12th Five Year Plan of the Union Ministries of Railways, Coal and Power.

He has worked in varied capacities in the railway operations department at Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Waltair, Kharagpur,  Chakradharpur and Bilaspur Divisions.

