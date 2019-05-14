Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temperature may take slight dip across Andhra

Isolated light showers accompanied by gusty winds were also witnessed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts.

Plants being covered with cloth to protect them from the soaring mercury levels at Kanaka Durga Varadhi Junction in the city on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury levels may witness a slight dip with isolated light showers in different parts of the State on Monday as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms in the north Coastal districts and the twin Godavari districts over the next 48 hours.

According to RTGS readings, Nellore, Prakasam and Guntur districts recorded maximum temperatures of 44.5 degree Celsius. But according to IMD readings, temperatures have come down to normal across the State. According to IMD, Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degree Celsius. Weathermen forecast  that temperatures may further come down due to a trough from Rayalaseema to Kanyakumari at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, parts of Chittoor and Kurnool districts in Rayalaseema and Prakasam in Coastal Andhra Pradesh received light thundershowers on Monday. Prakasam and Kurnool received 3.9 cm and 3.5 cm rainfall respectively.

Isolated light showers accompanied by gusty winds were also witnessed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. The respective district administrations have also been alerted for lightning.

IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (of 30 to 40 kmph speed) and lightning in the north Coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam and East and West Godavari districts for the next 48 hours.

