Three of a family held for killing man

Vijayalakshmi’s family objected to their relationship and got her married off to another person six years ago.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:30 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ELURU: Four persons, including a woman, were taken into police custody in connection with the alleged murder of a man, whose charred remains were found in Pentapadu of West Godavari district on May 8.  
Disclosing details of the case, the police said the victim, 24-year-old Silam Raghubabu, was in love with one Pasupuleti Vijayalakshmi from the time when they were both in school.

Vijayalakshmi’s family objected to their relationship and got her married off to another person six years ago.However, she, allegedly, was still seeing Raghubabu and even met him on several occasions. Angered by this, the members of Vijayalakshmi’s family hatched a plan to eliminate Raghubabu.

Her brother Manikantha, uncle Yerramshetti Nagaraju on May 8 asked Vijayalakshmi to call Raghubabu and ask him to come to her house, the police said. Vijayalakshmi obliged to her family’s demands and invited Raghubabu to her house. After killing him at their house, the accused, including and auto-driver C Durga Rao, discarded the body near the national highway and set it on fire. Later, the victim’s family lodged a missing complaint with the Tanuku police on May 11.

After the police identified the charred body, it started an investigation in which they found out involvement of Manikantha, Nagaraju and Durga Rao in the crime. Vijayalakshmi was held for abetment.After the four were caught, there was tension in the village as locals and the victim’s family staged a protest.

Comments

