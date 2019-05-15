Home States Andhra Pradesh

ANR, Dasari statues removed from Beach Road in Vizag city

The statues, unveiled last year without permission,  reportedly shifted by the police to the GVMC office at midnight, anticipating trouble from TDP workers

Published: 15th May 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Statues of prominent film personalities Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nandamuri Harikrishna, and Dasari Narayana Rao removed from Justice Square on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The statues were allegedly installed in December last year without proper permission | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid high drama on Monday midnight, three statues of prominent film personalities, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nandamuri Harikrishna and Dasari Narayana Rao were removed from Justice Square on Beach Road. Armed with cranes and JCBs, a battery of  GVMC officials accompanied by a large contingent of police descended on Beach Road to remove the statues.

A mild tension prevailed when some people tried to resist the attempts of civic authorities to remove the statues. The police kept the agitating youth at bay and went on removing the statues.It is learnt that the authorities, initially wanted to remove the statues in the morning but they  changed their plan as they anticipated trouble. The statues were reportedly shifted to GVMC office.A small group of TDP workers, who staged a protest, said it was  unfair on the part of the authorities to remove statues midnight.The statues were unveiled, last year by Akkineni Kalasagar without proper  permission.The statues were unveiled by minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in the presence of former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

However, it led to protests from various organisations. Acting on a PIL filed by activivist Bolisetti Satyanarayana, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh,  ordered their removal on March 12 this year.Further, the High Court on April 22 served notices on Secretary, Municipal Administration, R Karikala Valavan, GVMC Commissioner  M Harinarayan, President of Akkineni Kalasagar Ponnada Mohan Rao, Ganta Srinivas Rao and former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad following a contempt case (No. 84/2019) filed by Satyanarayana alleging violation of a 2018 Supreme Court order.

Satyanarayana said even as the PIL arguments were going on he filed a contempt of court petition in the court on March 12  this year. He said he  brought the issue to the notice of the civic authorities. However, when  authorities  failed to  take action, he filed the PIL in the court, he said.The contempt case, is pending in the High Court and all those who were served notices have to appear before it when the case hearing  comes up after summer holidays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp