Meritorious students get Rs 10,000 each

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar on Tuesday distributed Rs 10,000 cheque each to 21 municipal school students for securing 10/10 GPA in SSC results. Some of the students who secured 10/10 GPA include K Rohan, R Mounika, M Anusha, P Sai Chaitanya, B Murari, K Sai Charan, B Ajit Kumar, D Suman, Jayakrishna and others.

In the previous academic year, five municipal school students secured 10/10 GPA. Speaking on the occasion, the civic chief said students achieved good results because of Janadhara coaching and Advanced Foundation Course. He said that out of 958 students studying in municipal schools, 850 students passed the SSC exams.

Additional Commissioner AVNS Murthy, coordinator B Madan Kumar and students’ parents were present.