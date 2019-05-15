Miraculous escape for 32 passengers

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Thirty-two bus passengers had a miraculous escape after the APSRTC bus crashed into a parapet wall on Tirumala ghat road, and came to a halt at the edge of the valley.The driver reportedly lost control over the wheel while taking a turn.

A major part of the bus was left hanging from the edge of the cliff. Three persons were injured in the accident.They were identified as D Bharathi, V Poongodi and K Jayarama hailing from Tamil Nadu.