Municipal schools fare well in SSC exams

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The municipal schools fared well in SSC exams as 403 students secured 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA). In the previous academic year, 302 students secured 10/10 GPA.Municipal Administration department director K Kanna Babu congratulated the students. He said that Advanced Foundation Course helped students achieve good results.

He said that 48 municipal schools achieved 100% pass percentage in SSC exams as against 33 schools last year.Kanna Babu said that 22,771 students secured 90.36 percentage and 4,851 students got 9 GPA this year as against 3,844 students in 2017-18.He appreciated the teachers for conducting weekly tests, monitoring students’ progress and for conducting special classes for slow learners.