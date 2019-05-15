Home States Andhra Pradesh

No groceries, no work: Scheduled Castes face social boycott in Andhra village

The SCs are not allowed to be hired as workers or buy groceries from local kirana stores.

Published: 15th May 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue officials serving meals to people of the SC community at S Agraharam village in East Godavari district on Tuesday | Express

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

S AGRAHARAM (EAST GODAVARI): An uneasy calm prevails in Srungavaram Agraharam, a remote village in Rowthulapudi mandal, where people from the scheduled caste (SC) community are facing a social boycott, and live under constant fear of being attacked. This is even after a posse of over 100 policemen are deployed in the village to prevent violence.

The SCs are not allowed to be hired as workers or buy groceries from local kirana stores. They are allegedly being subjected to such inhuman treatment that they are not even allowed to use open lands on the outskirts of the village to attend to call of nature. This village has 25 SC families, while the BCs, including Yadavs and Rajakas, constitute a population of 2,800.   

Though the relationship between the two social groups has never been better, it hit an all-time low on the night of May 9, after some dalit women were allegedly disrobed and thrashed by BCs, and a social boycott was imposed on them.  

On May 9, Chindada Dasu, a local youth, who is pursuing his education in Visakhapatnam, was crossing a street on his two-wheeler with his friend V Samuel. Some objected to this, and thrashed both of them, Kumari, Dasu’s mother, said.  She, her husband Ramana and others from the SC community were also allegedly thrashed after they rushed to Dasu’s rescue.

Some women were disrobed and beaten, Kumari alleged. “We ran for safety when they tried to set our huts on fire,’’ another woman alleged.This did not end there as the locals imposed a social boycott on the SCs.

“No one is selling us basic commodities. We are afraid to even enter their locality. We are not allowed to attend to call of nature on the village outskirts,’’ alleged another dalit man. “Here, we have a problem of insufficient space at the local burial ground. We had even submitted a petition to the revenue authorities to allocate some more land for the burial ground,  a move that did not go down well with the BCs,” Palla Jyothibabu, a local SC leader, told TNIE when this correspondent visited the village on Tuesday.

There has been tension between the two communities for long. Even Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue installed in the village by the SCs remains unveiled for the past one year, a villager said, pointing to a statue covered with a white cloth.

A small shop owner said they were ordered by their elders not to speak or sell anything to the SCs.
When contacted, Annavaram SI Murali Mohan said following a complaint of attacks on SCs, a police picket was set up in the village.

A peace committee meeting was also held and efforts were underway to bring the situation back to normal, he added.Meanwhile, DSP ABG Thilak visited Srungavaram Agraharam on Tuesday after SCs lodged a complaint with the SC/ST Monitoring Cell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
scheduled caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp