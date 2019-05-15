Over 1,400 Bhashyam students get 10/10 GPA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students of Bhashyam Educational Institutions excelled in Class X results as 1,432 students achieved 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA).Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Bhashyam Institutions chairman Bhashyam Ramakrishna said that 1,432 students achieved 10/10 GPA, 2,814 students 9.8 GPA and 7,201 students above 9 GPA.

Ramakrishna said that 72 per cent of students secured above 9 GPA.He said that 7,640 students secured A grades in Mathematics, 6,780 got A grades in Science and 9,578 got A grades in English. He congratulated the students on their stupendous success.