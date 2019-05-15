Thunderstorm, gales likely in Coastal Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though the maximum temperatures at many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh dropped by 1degree Celsius to 2 degree Celsius, humid conditions prevailed at many places giving a sultry experience to citizens.

Heatwave conditions also continued in many areas in the Rayalaseema region. In the past 24 hours, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region received moderate rains.

According to India Meteorological Department , thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds up to 40 kmph to 50 kmph and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of north Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next two days.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nellore with 43 degree Celsius followed by 42.6 degree Celsius at Tirupati, 42 degree Celsiuss at Kurnool, 41.6 degree Celsius at Jangamaheswarapuram and 41.4° Celsius at Tuni.

While this was so, many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded temperatures between 36 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department stated that light rainfall in some areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region may result in a drop of temperatures by 1 degree Celsius to 2 degree Celsius.

Precautions

Officials of Health department announced precautions to be taken during the morning hours when the temperatures are high. For the past few weeks, hospitals are reporting of patients down with viral fever, sunstroke and dehydration problems. People should avoid working outside between 11 am and 3 pm and take necessary precautions when going out on a hot day. All the Primary and Community Health Centres have stocks of ORS sachets, IV fluids and other medicines for the sunstroke patients.