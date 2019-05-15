Woman murdered in broad daylight

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was murdered in broad daylight at Peteru village in Repalle mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday.According to Repalle Circle Inspector Y Achaiah, the deceased was identified as Nirmala (45). Her husband died due to ill health at Peteru two years ago. The victim had been in an illicit relationship with one Dokku Srinivasa Rao.

Meanwhile, Nirmala ended all ties with Srinivasa Rao and started living with her 18-year-old son in Guntur. On Tuesday, she came to Peteru on some work.When Srinivasa Rao came to know that she arrived at the village, he asked her to be with him.But, Nirmala refused. Enraged over this, Srinivasa Rao attacked her with a sickle resulting in her instantaneous death.Police registered a case and took up investigation.

The body of Nirmala was shifted to Repalle area hospital for postmortem.