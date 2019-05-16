Deficit rainfall sends groundwater plummeting to new depths in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With low rainfall and escalating mercury levels, chances of water scarcity in East Godavari are increasing day after day. Constant decline in groundwater levels adds to the water woes.

In the last three years, groundwater in the district has fallen by 1.90 metres below ground level (MBGL) on an average. Compared to 8.99 MBGL in 2016, it has plummeted to 10.89 MBGL, as per the recordings made last month.

The officials are worried that the water-level might go down further and will be at its worst by the end of this month.Mercury is also shooting up and maximum day temperatures are hovering over 43-46 degrees Celsius are recorded.Gandepalli is the worst-affected region, and is more prone to witness water crisis. While water is available at a depth 1.20 metres in Totapalli of I Polavaram mandal, one has to dig 71.88 metres to find it in Gandepalli village.

Even, rains have not proved to be of help. As compared to an average of 13.39 cms, the district experienced rainfall of 9.78 cms, 13 per cent less than the normal.Meanwhile, authorities continue to dig water pits and fill existing ponds in their ongoing efforts to ensure that the district does not witness a water crisis.

Deputy Director of Groundwater Department Vijayakumar said the situation in East Godavari was not as alarming as in Rayalaseema districts, where almost all the borewells have dried up, alarming the farmers.

The district has 94 piezometres (instrument used to record groundwater) and they, along with sensors, are fixed to borewells.With the help of this, water-level can be tracked from the Secretariat in Velagapudi, he added.