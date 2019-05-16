‘Do not compromise with quality for infra works’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation officials inspected developmental works, parks and water supply facilities at different areas in Guntur city on Wednesday.

GMC commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar directed the officers to ensure quality while laying roads, constructing schools and estimating installation of sports equipment for children and other developmental works at the parks .

The commissioner, with other officials, conducted inspections at Adavitakkellapadu, Stabhalagaruvu, RTC Colony, Balaji Nagarjuna, Jamie Nagarjuna and other areas. He inspected the newly-constructed school buildings at Stabhalagaruvu, Rajiv Nagar and directed the officials to complete the works as per schedule and maintain quality in the process of doing so. He also inspected the roadside drainages.