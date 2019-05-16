Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter student found murdered in Prakasam

An intermediate student was found murdered and buried on the outskirts of Kongalaveedu village of Giddaluru mandal in the wee hours of Wednesday.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: An intermediate student was found murdered and buried on the outskirts of Kongalaveedu village of Giddaluru mandal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police, who are suspecting the youth’s alleged illicit affair to be the reason, said some persons had come to his house on Tuesday night and took him forcibly with them.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Dasari Ramanaiah. Villagers, after noticing blood stains on the road, notified the police, who traced the body near Ankalamma temple. According to police, Kongalaveedu villagers noticed blood stains on the outskirts of the village and the stains led them near the Ankalamma temple. After killing Ramanaiah, the accused dragged his body for some distance and buried it near the temple, police suspected.

Ramanaiah had taken supplementary examination in Giddaluru on Tuesday. As many as four suspects were caught in connection with the case.In another incident, a 21-year-old degree student, Yellampalli Durga Prasad of Darsi, hanged himself to a tree near at Thummedalapadu village in Darsi mandal on Wednesday. The cops suspected love failure might have led Prasad to end his life. A case was registered.

