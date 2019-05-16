Kidney racket: Panel visits Sraddha Hospital for further probe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A three-member committee, which is investigating the kidney racket, on Wednesday visited the Sraddha Hospital for further probe. The committee reportedly came across information that as many as 66 cadaver transplantations were performed in the hospital. Of them, 12 transplantations were done under NTR Arogyasri and the remaining were on payment of cash.

The hospital had reportedly shown Rs 55,000 receipt for performing transplantations. The hospital reportedly lacked adequate equipment for performing the transplant operations.The illegal kidney transplantation racket was busted by the MR Peta police. The police, who took hospital HR (Admin) J Kumar Varma into custody, have reportedly interrogated him to find out links and mediators in the case. Sources said the police suspect that Kumar Varma and Ayurvedic doctor of Bengaluru Manjunath could be the main kingpins in the case.

The police are now in search of other hospital officials, including its managing director. It may be recalled that police arrested M Manjunath and D Prabhakar, a city doctor on May 9 on the charges of illegal kidney transplantation. The incident came to light following a complainant filed by Parthasarathy, the organ donor, with the police.