TDP protests EC decision for re-poll

By IANS

AMARAVATI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday staged a protest over Election Commission's decision to conduct re-polling in five more polling booths in Andhra Pradesh.

State Minister Amarnath Reddy, TDP candidate from Chandragiri Assembly constituency Pulivarthy Nani and other leaders and party workers staged a sit-in outside the office of sub-collector in Tirupati.

The TDP leaders questioned the poll body's decision to hold re-polling after more than a month. They alleged that the EC was blindly acting on the complaints of YSR Congress Party.

The EC on Wednesday ordered re-polling in five polling stations in Chandragiri constituency.

Re-polling in these five booths for both Chandragiri Assembly seat and Chittoor (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha seat will be held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 19.

This followed a complaint by outgoing MLA from Chandragiri and YSR Congress Party candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy that voters of one particular community were not allowed to cast their votes on April 11.

Earlier, on May 6, re-polling was held in five polling booths spread over three districts.

Polling to 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state were held in a single phase on April 11.