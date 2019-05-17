Chloroquine tablets destroyed in fire

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : A fire occurred in the Central Drug Store (CDS) here in the early hours of Thursday. According to officials, around 200 boxes of chloroquine tablets were stored in the Chemists and Druggists Association building on the CDS premises. The CDS received the stock on April 29. About 80 boxes of chloroquine tablets worth Rs 3.5 lakh were destroyed in the fire.

On noticing fire in the Chemists and Druggists Association building, the CDS watchman informed the matter to APMSIDC Executive Engineer TC Kesava Rao, who in turn called the fire services.