Denied money, youth sets family ablaze

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident, four members of a family suffered burns after they were set ablaze allegedly by their son at SC/BC Colony in Markapuram on Thursday.

Markapuram CI Y Sridhar Reddy said Murari Prasad (22) is the son of Galaiah and Lakshmi, who are labourers. Prasad asked his parents for money to celebrate his birthday on Thursday. But his parents expressed their inability to give him money. Prasad got angry and threatened to immolate himself if he was not given the money.

When Galaiah reprimanded him for his rigid behaviour, a scuffle ensued between the father and son. Galaiah’s wife Lakshmi, his mother Ankamma and daughter Shalini intervened to pacify them.

In the melee, Prasad who brought a bottle of petrol, sprinkled it on his family members and set them on fire. Galaiah and Ankamma suffered severe burns in the incident. Lakshmi and Shalini sustained minor burn injuries. Prasad fled after the incident. A case was registered.