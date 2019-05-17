ID cards for counting agents must at centres

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Election Commission has asked political parties and contestants for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to submit the names and other details of their counting agents by 5 pm on May 19 to enable it to issue ID cards for them.

The Returning Officers held a meeting with representatives of political parties and contestants here on Thursday and explained the Election Commission guidelines to be followed in counting of votes on May 23. The candidates were asked to submit Form 18 containing the name and other details of counting agents. People with criminal record are not allowed as counting agents of contestants. Counting agents will not be allowed into the centres without the ID cards issued by the Election Commission.

Counting of votes of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Guntur will be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University and Loyola Public School of Guntur.

The counting agents will not be allowed to carry mobile phones and other electronic gadgets into the counting centres.