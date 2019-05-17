Jagan takes part in Iftar at Ameen Peer Dargah

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Iftar feast hosted at Ameen Peer Dargah here on Thursday.

The Iftar was hosted by YSRC MLA Amzat Basha. Jagan conveyed Ramzan wishes to Muslims and participated in the special prayers performed at the dargah. Maulvi Aarifulla Hussani and a large number of Muslims were present.

YSRC leaders Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, G Srikanth Reddy and Visweswara Reddy accompanied Jagan. DSP Sk Masum Basha made elaborate security arrangements at the dargah. Meanwhile, on the second day of his Pulivendula visit, Jagan met people from various places and listened to their grievances.