Sai Prathap returns to Congress

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former Union Minister A Sai Prathap, who had quit the Congress and joined the TDP in 2016, re-joined the grand old party on Thursday here in the presence of senior leaders including APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, Meiyappan and N Tulasi Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai Prathap said that his quitting the Congress was a mistake and added that it would remain a black spot in his political career.

“I will not quit the Congress party in my life again. I was elected six times to Lok Sabha from Rajampet. I will strive to bring back the past glory back of the Congress in State,” he said in an emotional tone.

Senior leader Meiyappan said that Sai Prathap re-joining the Congress was a good sign for the party. His re-joining would further strengthen the party in the state, he ovserved.

Raghuveera Reddy said that Special Category Status to AP was possible only with Congress government at the Centre.