SP launches WhatsApp helpline

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District SP A R Damodar launched WhatsApp complaint system at the District Police Office here on Thursday. Speaking to media persons in this connection, he said the people can lodge complaints as WhatsApp messages that would be monitored directly by him.

He appealed to the people to bring the law and order as well as other issues to the notice of the police by sending videos and photos along with brief note to WhatsApp number 6309898989. People can bring issues like traffic problems, eve-teasing, harassment, betting, road accidents and ragging by uploading either video or photo.