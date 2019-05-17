Venkaiah to visit ANGRAU

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will visit Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) at Lam on May 19.

The ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research and ANGRAU will organise the annual group meet on MULLaRP (Mungbean, Urdbean, Lentil, Lathyrus, Rajmash and Pea) and Arid Legumes-2019 at Lam in Guntur from May 19 to 21.

According to ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor V Damodara Naidu, the Vice-President will inaugurate the meet. ICAR-IIPR Director NP Singh of Kanpur and MULLaPR Project Coordinator Sanjeev Gupta will deliver the keynote address. District Collector K Sasidhar and Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao reviewed arrangements on Thursday.