Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Chandragiri villages tense as YSRC candidate faces people’s ire yet again 

District Collector PS Pradyumna also reviewed the situation and is making arrangements for repolling.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chittoor Collector PS Pradyumna inspects a polling booth in Chandragiri constituency

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension continues to prevail at NR Kammapalle and Venkataramapuram in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Chittoor district which are scheduled to go for repolling on Sunday (May 19).

The trouble started on Thursday night when the people of both villages stopped YSRC MLA candidate for Chandragiri constituency Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his men from entering the village.

Anticipating more trouble, the police deployed additional forces in Ramachandrapuram mandal where four of the five polling centres are located. Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan is camping in the area. District Collector PS Pradyumna also reviewed the situation and is making arrangements for repolling. 

On Thursday night, when Chandragiri incumbent MLA and YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy tried to visit TDP-dominated NR Kammpalle village, people stopped him and questioned his presence. 

On Friday morning, when he tried to visit Dalit colonies in Venkataramapuram, a similar situation prevailed with the villagers objecting to the presence of Chevireddy.  They too blamed the MLA candidate for repolling. The village, which is also dominated by TDP, has been objecting to re-polling since the time it was announced.  TDP leaders claimed that they are only objecting to Chevireddy luring the voters with cash and kind but not his campaigning. 

On the other hand, YSRC leaders maintain that Dalits in all the five villages were not allowed to vote, but the polling percentage has been abnormally high, which only proves that there were discrepancies. Hence, they lodged a complaint and sought repolling. 
Meanwhile, Tirupati Sub-Collector and Chandragiri Returning Officer Dr Mahesh Kumar said all arrangements for repolling are in place. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NR Kammapalle Venkataramapuram Chittoor district YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp