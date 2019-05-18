Two Chandragiri villages tense as YSRC candidate faces people’s ire yet again 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension continues to prevail at NR Kammapalle and Venkataramapuram in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Chittoor district which are scheduled to go for repolling on Sunday (May 19).

The trouble started on Thursday night when the people of both villages stopped YSRC MLA candidate for Chandragiri constituency Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his men from entering the village.

Anticipating more trouble, the police deployed additional forces in Ramachandrapuram mandal where four of the five polling centres are located. Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan is camping in the area. District Collector PS Pradyumna also reviewed the situation and is making arrangements for repolling.

On Thursday night, when Chandragiri incumbent MLA and YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy tried to visit TDP-dominated NR Kammpalle village, people stopped him and questioned his presence.

On Friday morning, when he tried to visit Dalit colonies in Venkataramapuram, a similar situation prevailed with the villagers objecting to the presence of Chevireddy. They too blamed the MLA candidate for repolling. The village, which is also dominated by TDP, has been objecting to re-polling since the time it was announced. TDP leaders claimed that they are only objecting to Chevireddy luring the voters with cash and kind but not his campaigning.

On the other hand, YSRC leaders maintain that Dalits in all the five villages were not allowed to vote, but the polling percentage has been abnormally high, which only proves that there were discrepancies. Hence, they lodged a complaint and sought repolling.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Sub-Collector and Chandragiri Returning Officer Dr Mahesh Kumar said all arrangements for repolling are in place.