200 Central observers in Andhra for May 23 counting  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 200 Central observers will arrive in the State for the counting of votes on May 23. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has informed that one Central observer will be appointed for each of the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies.

Though an observer was appointed for two constituencies in the neighbouring Odisha, with AP being a “most sensitive State”, Central Observers will be appointed for every constituency. He informed that 250 police personnel will be deployed in each of the five polling stations in Chandragiri Assembly constituency, which are going for re-polling on May 19.

On Friday, Election Commission of India (ECI) director Nikhil Kumar instructed the Returning Officers (ROs) to be more cautious at the counting centres and discharge their responsibilities with utmost dedication and transparency. Addressing a training session attended by the ROs of all the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies and observers of 13 districts here, he stressed the need for proper verification before announcing the results. He urged the officials to follow due procedures before announcing the election results.

Explaining the directions to be followed for counting of VVPAT slips, he said after candidate-wise segregation of slips, officials should take up counting after making every 25 slips as a bundle. He also elaborated on the arrangement of counting tables and other arrangements at counting centres.