690 kg ganja seized, 2 held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The rural police on Friday seized 690 kg of dry ganja at Balgattam junction check-post under Narsipatnam (Town) police station limits in Visakhapatnam district. The load is being shifted to Delhi, where it would cost about Rs 70 lakh in the open market.

The smugglers identified as Ashok Kumar Mowrya, 27, and Mohan Kishore Sharma, 26, the smugglers and natives of Delhi, were arrested.

According to Inspector, Narsipatnam, Lakshman Rao, the smugglers, who reached Visakhapatnam by flight went to Chintapalle. To escape from police, the smugglers prepared a cabin inside the van in which they stored the hemp in gunny bags.

A case has been booked by the Narsipatnam police.

