‘Complete arrangements for counting of votes’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector K Sasidhar has directed the officials to complete the arrangements for counting of votes on May 23.

Holding a review meeting with the returning officers here on Friday, the Collector directed them to provide all amenities to polling staff and agents.

Sasidhar directed AP Transco officials to provide uninterrupted power supply during the counting process. He suggested to the R&B officials to arrange barricades at the counting place. He directed the returning officers to issue duty passes to polling staff and agents.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar, district revenue officer Srilatha and others participated in the review meeting.

